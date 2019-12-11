Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ1C ISIN: SG9999003735 Ticker-Symbol: 4XP 
Stuttgart
11.12.19
13:33  Uhr
32,800 Euro
-0,100
-0,30 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
XP POWER
XP POWER LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XP POWER LTD32,800-0,30 %