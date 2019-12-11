In the process of upgrading its group-wide ERP system, XP Power suffered some short-term disruptions to shipments from mid-October to mid-November. While shipments have returned to normal levels, the company expects a revenue shortfall of c £6m for FY19, with a consequent impact on earnings. We have revised our FY19 forecasts resulting in a 10.7% reduction in our normalised EPS forecast. As order intake has been robust so far this quarter, we maintain our FY20 estimates.

