Visiongain Report: Next-Generation Energy Storage Technologies are Estimated 5,460.6 MW

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This 257-page report addresses the development of the global next generation energy storage technologies market, analysing the prospects for 4 technology submarkets and regional markets, and including next gen EST capacity forecasts for the period 2020-2030. It is essential reading for stakeholders in the power networks and energy storage markets. Do not miss an opportunity to remain informed of key market dynamics and investment opportunities. Contact us to learn more about the Visiongain report today.

Did you know?

- Global next generation energy storage technologies are expected to reach a capacity of 5,460.6 MW IN 2019

-Mechanical and Electrochemical sub-markets are expected to be the fastest growing sectors in the Energy Storage market.

- The need to decarbonize electricity sector globally will contribute to widespread deployment of ESTs

- The regulatory environment will play a critical role in the potential of ESTs in the US

- BRICS countries are projected to have the highest growth in the next-generation energy storage market.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/next-generation-energy-storage-technologies-est-market-forecast-2020-2030/download_sampe_div

5 Reasons why you must order and read this report today:

• Global Next-Generation Energy Storage Capacity (MW) And Value ($m) Forecasts From 2020-2030

Next Generation Energy Storage Technologies (EST) Capacity Forecasts (MW) From 2020-2030

• Mechanical Technologies Forecast 2020-2030

• Chemical Technologies Forecast 2020-2030

• Electrical Technologies Forecast 2020-2030

• Electrochemical Technologies Forecast 2020-2030

• Thermal Technologies Forecast 2020-2030

Regional Next-Generation Energy Storage Value ($bn) Forecasts From 2020-2030 Covering

• Europe Forecast 2020-2030

• North America Forecast 2020-2030

• China and Japan Forecast 2020-2030

• Rest of the World Forecast 2020-2030

Regional Next-Generation Energy Storage Capacity (MW) Forecasts From 2020-2030 Covering

• USA and Canada Forecast 2020-2030

• EU 5 Forecast 2020-2030

• Rest of Europe Forecast 2020-2030

• BRICS Forecast 2020-2030

• Asia-Pacific Forecast 2020-2030

• Rest of World 2020-2030

• Profile Of 13 Leading Companies In The Next-Generation Energy Storage Sector

• Johnson Controls

• LG Chem Ltd.

• Duke Energy Corporation

• NextEra Energy Inc.

• Edison International

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• BYD Co. Ltd.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• ABB Group

• Tesla Inc.

• CATL Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Interview with Brian Perusse and Taylor Sloane from Fluence Energy LLC, a company formed by Siemens and AES.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/next-generation-energy-storage-technologies-est-market-forecast-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

24M Technologies Inc.

A123 Systems

ABB Group

Advanced Microgrid Solutions

AES Energy Storage

Aggreko

Air Liquide

Air Products

Airbus Defence and Space

ALACAES

Alpig

Amber Kinetics

Ambri

Ameresco Inc.

American Electric Power

ARPA-E

Axpo

Ballard Power Systems

Beacon Power

Bosch Energy Storage Solutions, LLC.

Bruker

BYD Co. Ltd

Centrica

China Electrical Power Research Institute (CEPRI)

Chubu Electric

Clean Energy Storage Inc.

Con Edison

Daimler AG

Demand Energy

DLR

Dressen-Rand

Duke Energy Corporation

Dynapower Company LLC

E.ON

Eagle Crest Energy

EDF

EDF Renewable Energy

Edison Energy Group.

Edison International

EGP North America

Electric Power Development

eMotorWorks

Enel Green Power

Enel Group

Enel X

Ener1

Enercom

Energias de Portugal

EnerNOC

Engie

EnZinc

Eos Energy Storage

Eos Systems

Florida Power & Light (FPL) Company

Fluidic Energy

Fraunhofer IOSB

Fujikura

Furukawa Electric

General Compression

General Electric

General Motors

Greensmith (Wärtsilä)

Grid Logic

Gridflex Energy LLC Principals

GTM

Highview Power Storage

Hitachi

Honda

Hydrogenics Corporation

Hydrostor

Hyundai

IBM

Illwerke AG

Invenergy LLC

ITM Power

Johnson Controls

J-Power

KWO Grimselstrom

Kyushu Electric Power

LG Chem Ltd.

Linde

llwerke AG

Lockheed Martin Energy

Magnum Energy Storage

Maxwell Technologies

Mercedes-Benz

Mitsubishsi Electric Corporation

National Grid

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

Nissan

Norsk Hydro

NRG

Nuvation Energy

OXIS Energy

Pacific Gas And Electric

Panasonic

Peak Hour Power

Pellion Technologies

Phinergy

PowerSecure Inc.

Proinso

Proton Motor

PSE&G

RES group

ReVolt Technology

Robert Bosch GmbH

RWE

S&C Electric

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd

Sharp Electronics

Siemens

Sion Power

SNC

Sony

Southern California Edison

Starwood Energy Group

State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC)

Sungrow

Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd.

Super-conductor Technologies

SuperPower

SustainX

Tesla

Texas Dispatchable Wind

The Linde Group

Thüga Group

Toyota

Trina Energy Storage Solutions CO. Ltd.

Uniper

UTC

Valence Technology

Verbund

Viridor

Volkswagen

Younicos

ZAF Energy Systems

Zhangbei National Wind and Solar Energy Storage

Züblin



Organisations Mentioned

Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E)

Brookhaven National Laboratory

California Public Utility Commission (CPUC)

Cambridge University

Canadian Ministry of Energy

China Electrical Power Research Institute (CEPRI)

Energy Information Administration (EIA)

European Consortium for Lithium-Sulphur power for Space Environments

Federal Association of Energy Storage (BVES)

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)

FP7 (The 7th Framework Programme for Research and Technological Development)

Fraunhofer Center for Energy Storage

Fraunhofer Society

Fuel Cell Bus Club

Fuel Cells and Hydrogen (FCH) Joint Technology Initiative (JTI)

German National Research Center for Aeronautics

Hessian Ministry for the Environment, Energy, Agriculture and Consumer Protection

High Energy Research Organisation

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

International Energy Agency (IEA)

Joint Technology Initiative

Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER)

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)

San Onofre Community Engagement Panel (CEP)

Swiss Federal Office of Energy

Texas Center for Superconductivity

Toyota Research Institute of North America (TRINA)

UK Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC)

UNFCCC

Universität Magdeburg-

US Department of Energy (DOE)

Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Decentralized Energy Storage Market Report 2020-2030

Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market Report 2019-2029

Grid-Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market Report 2019-2029

Flywheel Energy Storage Systems Market Report 2019-2029

The Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report 2019-2029

Electric Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Infrastructure Market 2018-2028

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg