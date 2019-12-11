The "The Frozen Foods Market in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Executive Summary provides detailed analysis of demand and supply comparing the merits of the 240 individual country product markets covered, and features 28 graphs and 7 tables.

Main Report

The Main Report provides the underlying hard data by country product for market demand (volume and value, retail and foodservice), and for supply (company market shares and brands).

A Unique Strategic Vision of the 1082 Major Players

Altogether, 793 holding companies and 299 key subsidiaries are identified, covering each of the 240 country product markets presented, together with 1880 company market shares and matching brands.

Products (10):

Frozen Pastry Products

Frozen Fruit

Frozen Vegetables

Frozen Potato

Ice Cream

Frozen Soup

Frozen Convenience meat

Frozen Fish

Frozen Pizza

Frozen Ready Meals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kulz9z

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005351/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900