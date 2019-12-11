The "The Frozen Foods Market in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Executive Summary provides detailed analysis of demand and supply comparing the merits of the 240 individual country product markets covered, and features 28 graphs and 7 tables.
Main Report
The Main Report provides the underlying hard data by country product for market demand (volume and value, retail and foodservice), and for supply (company market shares and brands).
A Unique Strategic Vision of the 1082 Major Players
Altogether, 793 holding companies and 299 key subsidiaries are identified, covering each of the 240 country product markets presented, together with 1880 company market shares and matching brands.
Products (10):
- Frozen Pastry Products
- Frozen Fruit
- Frozen Vegetables
- Frozen Potato
- Ice Cream
- Frozen Soup
- Frozen Convenience meat
- Frozen Fish
- Frozen Pizza
- Frozen Ready Meals
