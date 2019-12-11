HKEX Stock Connect Awards 2019 Celebrates Achievements of Market Participants

Record year on Northbound Stock Connect celebrated by Hong Kong trading community

trading community New award in 2019 for top-performing brokers contributing to A-share index inclusions

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Wednesday) was delighted to present its Stock Connect Awards 2019 to recognise the achievements of top-performing market participants. During 2019, these organisations helped to accelerate trade volumes on Northbound Stock Connect, making this another record year for the landmark mutual market access programme linking Hong Kong and Mainland China's equity markets.

This year's awards were presented to brokers that contributed the most to Northbound trade flows and Special Segregated Account (SPSA) participation in 2019. Awards were also handed out to brokers with the best improvement in their own ranking during the year, as well as to custodian banks with the largest amount of Stock Connect Northbound trading depository assets.

In addition, a new award was introduced this year to honour the efforts of top-performing brokers that contributed to the smooth transition of A-share inclusions into international indices.

"Stock Connect has become the undisputed platform of choice for international investors seeking exposure to Mainland China's dynamic equity markets, and the programme's great success could not have been possible without the ongoing support and dedication of our market participants," said HKEX Chief Executive Charles Li.

"It has been another record year and on behalf of HKEX, I would like to convey our warmest congratulations, and appreciation, to all award recipients for setting new milestones for Stock Connect."

Since its establishment in 2014, Stock Connect has been channelling equity market investment flows between Mainland China and the world. As of 31 October 2019, the programme successfully brought net capital inflows of RMB860 billion to the A-share market, with its total Northbound shareholding value reaching RMB1.22 trillion.

Stock Connect Awards 2019 Recipients

(in alphabetical order)

Top 3 Brokers of the Year

(according to total Northbound turnover)

CICC



J.P. Morgan



UBS AG

Top 3 Assets Under Depository of the Year - Custodian Bank

(according to total Northbound portfolio value)

HSBC



J.P. Morgan



Standard Chartered Bank ( Hong Kong ) Limited

Top 3 SPSA Participation of the Year

(according to total number of SPSAs)

Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited



Credit Suisse Securities ( Hong Kong ) Limited

) Limited

HSBC Securities Brokers ( Asia ) Limited

Top 3 Breakthrough Brokers of the Year

(according to total improvement of ranking in trading Northbound Stock Connect)

Eastmoney International Securities



Everbright Sun Hung Kai



Zhongtai International Securities

Top 3 China A-Share Index Inclusion Brokers of the Year

(according to total Northbound trade volume on inclusion days[1] in 2019)

J.P. Morgan



Morgan Stanley



UBS AG

[1] Inclusion of China A shares in MSCI, FTSE Russell and S&P Dow Jones indexes

About HKEX



Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is one of the world's major exchange groups, and operates a range of equity, commodity, fixed income and currency markets. HKEX is the world's leading IPO market and as Hong Kong's only securities and derivatives exchange and sole operator of its clearing houses, it is uniquely placed to offer regional and international investors access to Asia's most vibrant markets.



HKEX is also the global leader in metals trading, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, The London Metal Exchange (LME) and LME Clear Limited. This commodity franchise was further enhanced with the launch of Qianhai Mercantile Exchange, in China, in 2018.



HKEX launched the pioneering Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme in 2014, further expanded with the launch of Shenzhen Connect in 2016, and the launch of Bond Connect in 2017.



www.hkexgroup.com