BOIRON: The Boiron and Rocal laboratories have filed a full appeal with the Council of State against the government's decision to stop homeopathic medicines being covered by health insurance

The Boiron and Rocal laboratories have filed a full appeal with the Council of State against the government's decision to stop homeopathic medicines being covered by health insurance. This filing follows the summary petition presented last October.

The laboratories are as determined as ever to recognize the validity of homeopathic practice. Homeopathic remedies are prescribed daily by one general practitioner in three, numerous specialist doctors and midwives, in both doctors' surgeries and hospitals.

Moreover, 82% of French people think that conventional medicine and homeopathy complement one another.

One of the most important pharmaco-epidemiological studies, conducted in France on more than 8000 people, concluded that with the same degree of severity and while experiencing at least the same relief from their symptoms, patients treated by homeopathic general practitioners were:

Half as likely to use antibiotics for infections of the upper airways,

Half as likely to use anti-inflammatories for musculoskeletal pain,

And three times less likely to use psychotropic drugs for anxiety, sleep disorders, and depression.

This all illustrates how important homeopathy is for public health.

From an economic point of view, reimbursement of homeopathic medicines, which only represent 0.29% of the total reimbursement of medicines, actually saves the Social Security fund money, given the lower consumption of other more expensive drugs. On top of that, maintaining reimbursement at 15% would result in zero cost to public finances because of the non-refundable charge. This coverage ratio would prevent a reduction in the buying power of French people by maintaining VAT at 2.1%, a regulated price, and reimbursement by complementary health insurance.

The Boiron and Rocal laboratories are determined to defend freedom of choice for the French people and reiterate that homeopathic medicines are to date still covered by health insurance.

Valérie Poinsot, Chief Executive Officer of Boiron laboratories

Stéphane Lehning, Chief Executive Officer of Rocal

