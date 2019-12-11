

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday while the pound wobbled after a poll showed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now likely to win only a modest majority in Thursday's vote, raising fresh uncertainty around the outcome of Brexit.



According to a YouGov forecast on Tuesday, the Tories are expected to win 339 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons, Labour 231, the Scottish National Party 41, and the Liberal Democrats 15.



Meanwhile, investors were also reacting to conflicting narratives on the trade front. The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington is laying the groundwork for a delay in the latest tariffs on China, due to take effect on Sunday.



However, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the 'tariffs are still on the table'. Analysts say that a trade deal might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 3 points at 7,210 after losing 0.3 percent on Tuesday.



Stagecoach Group shares soared 6 percent. The transport operator reported profit before tax of 65.9 million pounds for the half-year ended 26 October 2019 compared to 48.9 million pounds, previous year.



Petra Diamonds jumped 5 percent on news it has restarted its mining operations in South Africa.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX