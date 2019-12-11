Margaret K. Kyle Affiliates With Cornerstone Research

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Research, a leading provider of economic and financial consulting and expert testimony, announced today that Margaret K. Kyle, a professor at MINES ParisTech and research fellow at the Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), has affiliated with the firm.

A noted authority on intellectual property and competition in the life sciences industry, Professor Kyle specialises in matters involving innovation, productivity and competition. She researches a range of topics related to pharmaceutical matters, including competition from generic drugs, geographic and academic spillovers in R&D productivity, and factors affecting the distribution of new products. Most recently, Professor Kyle has examined the effect of trade and intellectual property policies on R&D investment and competition.

"With her experience on both sides of the Atlantic, Professor Kyle brings insight to the complex and sometimes multinational matters that arise in the pharmaceuticals industry," said Cornerstone Research President and CEO Michael E. Burton. "Her affiliation comes at a time when both mergers and pricing in pharmaceutical markets are under considerable scrutiny by competition and regulatory agencies. Our clients will benefit enormously from her expertise in these matters."

Professor Kyle's articles have appeared in leading economics, strategy and health policy journals. She has also contributed to a number of books, notably the Handbook of Health Economics, the OxfordHandbook of the Economics of the Biopharmaceutical Industry and Elsevier's Encyclopedia of Health Economics. Women@Competition named her among forty notable women competition professionals in their forties.

For more than a decade, Professor Kyle has taught courses on business strategy, pharmaceutical economics and management, and data analysis. Before joining MINES ParisTech, she served on the faculties of Toulouse School of Economics, London Business School and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, among others.

About Cornerstone Research

Cornerstone Research provides economic and financial consulting and expert testimony in all phases of complex disputes and regulatory investigations. The firm works with an extensive network of prominent academics and industry practitioners to identify the best-qualified expert for each assignment. Cornerstone Research has earned a reputation for consistent high quality and effectiveness by delivering rigorous, state-of-the-art analysis for over thirty years. The firm has more than 700 staff and offices in Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Washington, DC.

