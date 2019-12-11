The two preclinical CROs, well-known for their unique models and expertise in CNS pathologies, partner to provide a new combined in-vitro in-vivo preclinical offer for a rapid efficacy assessment of drug candidates or nutraceuticals in neurodegenerative diseases.

Amylgen and Neuron-Experts, two leading preclinical CROs specialized in CNS pathologies, today announced an exclusive and strategic partnership that combines their respective in-vivo and in-vitro expertise to provide a new offering for a rapid efficacy assessment of compounds in neurodegenerative diseases.

Under this agreement, Amylgen and Neuron-Experts, who both serve biotechnology, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies as part of their preclinical development for CNS pathologies, will jointly provide customers with a new, rapid and comprehensive offering to evaluate on in-vitro and in-vivo models the efficacy of compounds in neurodegenerative diseases. This new preclinical offering will provide a first efficacy proof of concept to select the most effective compound among several leads. Subsequent studies will be possible to further investigate the therapeutical benefit, the elucidation of action mecanism, the therapeutical strategy...

"Helping our clients achieve their strategic preclinical objectives is our core focus and we continue to build out our suite of services and partnerships to support that mission," said Vanessa Villard, CEO, Amylgen. "In Neuron-Experts, we chose a partner who not only provides best-in-class expertise in CNS in-vitro testing, but also shares our deep commitment to ensuring mutual clients have access to the most comprehensive and effective solutions to evaluate the clinical potential of their compounds.

"As a trusted partner to biotech companies for their preclinical development in neurodegenerative diseases, we believe in the great value to offer a rapid efficacy assessment of new compounds combining in-vitro and in-vivo testing as a primary proof of concept. We are honored to be partnered with Amylgen, a respected and innovative in-vivo preclinical CRO, to launch this new offering and together we look forward to delivering significant value to our clients," said Remy Steinschneider, CEO, Neuron-Experts.

Amylgen will market this joint offering, that will be launched as a first step to assess the efficacy of compounds on Alzheimer's Disease. The offer will be rapidly extended to other neurodegenerative diseases.

About Neuron-Experts

Neuron Experts is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) specialized in the in-vitro study of neuro-active compounds. The company uses its own tests based on primary neuronal cell cultures modelling neurodegenerative diseases and neuronal impairment-induced skin disorders.

About Amylgen

Amylgen is a privately held preclinical CRO offering a unique combination of validated in-vivo rodent models and a full range testing allowing fast and predictive screening of the effects of drugs and nutraceuticals on brain health. Thanks to background in the Industry, we guarantee satisfaction and provide our services with nonconditional high quality standards and with full awareness of time sensitive deadlines in the frame of critical phases of your product development.

