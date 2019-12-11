NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of business on 10 December 2019 were: 396.78p Capital only (undiluted) 405.87p Including current year income (undiluted) XD Notes: 1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 2. Following the buyback of 32,084 ordinary shares on 04th December 2019, the Company has 175,282,689 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 17,729,153 which are held in treasury. 3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). 4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.