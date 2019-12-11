Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.12.2019 | 11:58
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 9

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 10 December 2019 were:

619.42p  Capital only
625.69p  Including current year income
619.42p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
625.69p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 140,000 ordinary shares on 09th
December 2019, the Company has 74,515,326 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
6,015,000  which are held in treasury.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
