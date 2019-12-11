Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 10-December-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.89p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.50p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.98p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.59p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---