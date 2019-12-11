

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fast food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering free burritos for the holidays through Friday under its 'Holiday Extravaganza promotion.'



Between December 9, and December 13, the company is making a series of posts on Instagram once a day at a random time. This includes a code for a free burrito. The first 500 people to text that code to 888-222 will get the free burrito redemption code.



This code can be redeemed on digital orders only for one free regular menu entrée item from participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States. 'Regular menu entrée item' means a burrito, burrito bowl, single order of tacos, or a salad, subject to availability.



Once all 500 burritos are claimed, the post on the company's Instagram page will automatically be deleted.



On the website, the company said the promotion is open to people at least thirteen years of age and the redemption codes are valid until December 31, 2019.



Fast food chains and retailers in the U.S. are in full swing for this year's holiday season, the most crucial period of the year, by enticing customers with attractive offers.



Starbucks and Uber Eats are offering $5 off on Starbucks orders $20 or more through December 15. Every Thursday in December, the coffee giant has a Happy Hour promotion with buy one-get one free drinks.



Starbucks last week launched a new beverage for the 2019 holiday season, the Irish Cream Cold Brew.



Retail major Target had announced a discount of $50 for decoration items for one weekend ahead of the festival season.



