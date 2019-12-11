Mobidiag Ltd., a molecular diagnostics company with complementary platforms that address antimicrobial resistance and other areas of unmet diagnostic need, will host a symposium at the 39th Interdisciplinary Meeting of Anti-Infectious Chemotherapy (RICAI) conference in Paris, from the 16th to 17th of December.

The RICAI conference is an annual meeting bringing together leading French clinicians and microbiologists (parasitologists, virologists, bacteriologists) and innovative commercial companies in diagnostics.

Mobidiag will hold a symposium on December 16th from 12h45 to 13h45, in spoken French. The symposium will showcase the Company's automated molecular diagnostics solutions, Amplidiag and Novodiag, and their state-of-the-art capabilities in the rapid identification of infectious diseases and antimicrobial drug resistance. At the event, a number of leading clinicians will present data and share their experience of using Mobidiag's solutions.

The presentations will feature customer experiences of the Amplidiag Stool Parasites test, and also initial feedback of the recently launched NovodiagStool Parasites test. The Amplidiag H. pylori+ClariR and Novodiag Bacterial GE tests, both currently in routine use in healthcare settings, will also be discussed at the symposium.

Confirmed speakers at the Mobidiag symposium include:

Pamela Chauvin, Biologist, CHU Toulouse

Biologist, CHU Toulouse Frédéric Heluwaert, Doctor, Hepatic-Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy department, CH Annecy

Doctor, Hepatic-Gastroenterology and Digestive Endoscopy department, CH Annecy Philippe Lehours, University Professor and Pharmacist, Director of the National Reference Center for Campylobacters and Helicobacters, CNR Bordeaux

Following the presentations, a demonstration of both Amplidiag and Novodiag solutions will be made at booth No.13, showcasing how Mobidiag can support the everyday work of healthcare practitioners.

Yann Marcy, President at Mobidiag France, commented: "Faced with the major global health challenge of accelerating antibiotic resistance, Mobidiag is developing innovative, simple and fast solutions. Once again, we are pleased to organize this symposium at RICAI, which will allow our customers to share their experiences of our Amplidiag and Novodiag solutions being used in routine practice."

For more details visit our website. A white paper will be made available following the event.

About Mobidiag Ltd

Mobidiag is a revenue generating, fast growing molecular diagnostics company with complementary platform technologies that can meet the differing diagnostic needs for customers in multiple healthcare settings. Initially designed for ease of use and adaptability for large scale manufacturing, Mobidiag's Amplidiag and Novodiagplatforms provide a combination of high quality and affordability, allowing for widespread applicability for both mass screening and highly specific syndromic testing in multiple indications. The Company's highly versatile product offering enables the broad application of molecular diagnostics to address the global challenge of antimicrobial resistance and other unmet diagnostic needs. Mobidiag's initial focus has been on gastrointestinal diseases and superbugs, through direct sales and distributors, and is rapidly building a leading position in European markets.

Mobidiag has more than 100 employees and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with subsidiaries in France, UK and Sweden. To learn more, visit www.mobidiag.com

