A Tech Stock to Think AboutWith the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq all soaring past their all-time highs, things have gotten quite a bit more expensive in the U.S. stock market this year.Unsurprisingly, technology has been one of the hottest sectors. By churning out some very impressive growth rates, many tech companies saw their share prices shoot through the roof.This makes investors wonder, "Am I too late to get on the profit train?"I mean, it probably doesn't feel that great to buy a stock.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...