INSEAD to Open First Permanent Facility in North America

The INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation will offer a leading, cutting-edge, global management education in North America

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INSEAD, one of the world's leading and largest graduate business schools, today announced the establishment of the INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation.

Opening in February 2020, the location in downtown San Francisco solidifies INSEAD's global presence, adding to campuses in Europe (Fontainebleau), Asia (Singapore) and the Middle East (Abu Dhabi).

INSEAD is bringing to North America its global business insights and perspectives, unique among graduate business schools, gained from decades of working with international executives and global organizations. In its first year, the INSEAD San Francisco Hub will offer a tailored selection of executive development programs relevant to the Americas from a portfolio of 50+ global programs. These open enrollment programs will be Transition to General Management, International Directors Programme, Integrating Performance and Progress, Blue Ocean Strategy, Leading Digital Transformation and Innovation and The Future of AI in partnership with Singularity University.

INSEAD will also utilize the new facility to hold custom designed programs for US and international companies.

Participating executives and organizations from around the world will experience INSEAD's immersive learning methodologies, and gain access to its pathbreaking global research and professors, while simultaneously gaining exposure to the companies and distinctive business culture of Silicon Valley.

Beyond executive development, the school's innovative hub concept is to be a dynamic destination for making new connections through an extensive calendar of events, organized in collaboration with corporate partners, alumni and visiting faculty.

INSEAD Dean, Ilian Mihov said: "From our origins in postwar Europe, INSEAD has distinguished itself in bringing together diverse people and perspectives to drive learning and build bridges as we develop responsible business leaders. Coming to North America opens an important new chapter in this journey.We are deeply grateful to our many alumni donors who made possible the transformation of this historic building into a state-of-the-art facility for learning and exchange."

Dean of Innovation, Peter Zemsky has overseen the development of the new concept. He said: "As tech innovation goes global, business leaders everywhere need to rapidly transform their strategies and organizations. At the same time, tech leaders need to adapt to the dramatically shifting expectations about the impact of their products on societies worldwide. INSEAD is uniquely placed to facilitate this learning through our global faculty and network."

INSEAD has been a consistent pioneer in management education with a track record of firsts over its 60-year history:

First international business school outside the US when opened in 1959

First business school to offer a one-year MBA program

First business school to offer company-specific executive education

First business school with full campuses on multiple continents, with the Asia Campus opening in 2000 and the Middle East Campus in 2010

First and only business school to achieve a 'triple first' in rankings - MBA, Executive MBA (Tsinghua-INSEAD EMBA) and Single School Executive MBA (INSEAD GEMBA) in the Financial Times 2016 rankings

Visit the INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation website for more information, and join the conversation on social media with #INSEADSFhub.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1043440/INSEAD_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1043441/INSEAD_San_Francisco_Hub.jpg