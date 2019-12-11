Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Dec-2019 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 204.2244 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12406454 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 34732 EQS News ID: 933555 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 11, 2019 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)