Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Dec-2019 / 13:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 10-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.1305 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 102013126 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 34754 EQS News ID: 933599 End of Announcement EQS News Service

