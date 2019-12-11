Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Dec-2019 / 13:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.7909 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 794200 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 34792 EQS News ID: 933675 End of Announcement EQS News Service

