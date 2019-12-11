Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRAL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Dec-2019 / 13:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.783 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1029654 CODE: CRAL LN ISIN: LU1435770406 ISIN: LU1435770406 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRAL LN Sequence No.: 34813 EQS News ID: 933717 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2019 07:18 ET (12:18 GMT)