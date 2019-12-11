Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Dec-2019 / 13:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.053 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 61000 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197 ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN Sequence No.: 34816 EQS News ID: 933723 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2019 07:18 ET (12:18 GMT)