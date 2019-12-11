

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported earnings per share of $0.52 for November 2019 compared to $0.41, prior year. Net income attributable to Progressive increased 26 percent to $306.1 million, for the month.



For the month of November, net premiums written improved 12 percent to $2.60 billion. Net premiums earned rose 12 percent to $2.85 billion.



Progressive Corp., the third largest auto insurer in the country, provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX