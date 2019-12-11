

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, stocks may continue to experience choppy trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 43 points but the Nasdaq futures up by 15 points.



Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves in early trading ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement this afternoon.



The Fed is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision at 2 pm ET, followed by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference at 2:30 pm ET.



The central bank is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders are still likely to pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



Uncertainty about U.S.-China trade talks may also contribute to choppy trading on Wall Street, as new tariffs on Chinese imports are currently still set to take effect on Sunday.



Recent reports have suggested the U.S. will delay imposing the tariffs amid ongoing negotiations, but traders remain wary ahead of an official announcement.



In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Labor Department showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of November.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in November after climbing by 0.4 percent in October. Economists had expected prices to edge up by 0.2 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices crept up by 0.2 percent in November, matching the uptick seen in the previous month as well as economist estimates.



Following the modest pullback seen over the course of the trading day on Monday, stocks showed a lack of direction during trading on Tuesday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Eventually, the major averages ended the day slightly lower. The Dow slipped 27.88 points or 0.1 percent to 27,881.72, the Nasdaq edged down 5.64 points or 0.1 percent to 8,616.18 and the S&P 500 dipped 3.44 points or 0.1 percent to 3,132.52.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Wednesday, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the uptrend and edged down by 0.1 percent. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.8 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in another mixed performance. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is just above the unchanged line and the German DAX Index is up by 0.4 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.26 to $58.98 a barrel after rising $0.22 to $59.24 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,472.40, up $4.30 compared to the previous session's close of $1,468.10. On Tuesday, gold climbed $3.20.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.69 yen compared to the 108.72 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1084 compared to yesterday's $1.1092.



