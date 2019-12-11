

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The House Democrats have formally charged President Donald Trump with two articles of impeachment - for Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.



The House committees are seeking grounds to impeach Trump over an alleged request he made on July 25 over phone to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to conduct an investigation of his potential presidential rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden in return for releasing $400 million military aid to Ukraine.



House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler alleged that Trump, the Republican candidate who is seeking re-election, was trying to undermine the 2020 election for his own benefit. He alleged that throughout this inquiry over the last several months, he has attempted to conceal the evidence from Congress and the American people.



Adam Schiff (D-CA), Chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said the President abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to help his re-election campaign.



'The articles put forward today will give us a chance to show that we will defend the constitution, and that our oath means something to us,' he added.



'The President abused his office and threatened our national security to cheat in the 2020 election - then he obstructed Congress's exercise of its constitutional impeachment powers,' said Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Eliot Engel (D-NY).



The Congressional committee on Judiciary would hold public hearing on the two articles of impeachment on Wednesday and Thursday, and make a recommendation to the full House of Representatives to vote on the articles later this week.



The articles are expected to be approved by the Democrats-controlled House, after which, the Republican-held Senate will conduct an impeachment trial.



Trump reiterated that he has done nothing wrong, and called the impeachment move a witch hunt. The two articles of impeachment are very weak, according to him.



