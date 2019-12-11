InnoMedTech, Inc.: InnoMedTech Inc. Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoMedTech Inc. ("InnoMedTech" or the "Company"), recently incorporated in Delaware, USA as a holding parent company, will acquire approx. 84.23% of InnoMed Two (Mobile, Alabama, USA). It is expected the 15.75% non-dilutable interest to be converted into tradable common shares in the future. InnoMedTech is expected to create numerous additional subsidiary companies to hold specific medical technologies under development.

Regulated Public Listing of the Company

The Company is seeking admission) ("CIC") has been appointed to provide advisory services in its application of a regulated listing and various other advisory services.

CIC has also agreed to fund the majority advisory services on at a fixed cash cost of US$128,700 and US$900,000 in common shares. CIC has advised that it will distribute in part common shares as a dividend in Specie to its shareholders thus creating a professional investor shareholder base and trading free float over 25% in InnoMedTech.

Securitisation of Medical Surgical Technologies ("IP")

InnoMedTech will securitise each subsidiary company intellectual property ("IP") in Luxembourg starting with InnoMed Two. Luxembourg is considered the leading jurisdiction for domiciling IP, providing both protection and low taxation on divestment of assets. CIC will provide a Luxembourg Securitisation Compartment to hold all the Company's IP. The Securitisation Compartment will allow the offering of notes at low interest of up to €90,000,000 to professional investors (non-retail) with each note being €125,000 based on the independent valuation of InnoMedTech operating subsidiary InnoMed Two's IP. As a leading provider of securitization advisory services, CIC will receive 4.2% administration fee any notes issued and no commission on capital raised.

InnoMedTech Inc.

InnoMedTech is a dynamic, collaborative network of medical visionaries working together as medical device innovators. As a team, InnoMedTech represents an unparalleled level of experience and expertise in all aspects required to bring new innovative medical devices from concept to commercialization. InnoMedTech's vision is to provide a way to identify and create innovative devices that deliver unparalleled care revolutionizing the way medical devices are introduced, as well as putting forth improved patient care.

InnoMed Two

InnoMed Two provides solutions to address a major health concern, Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAI), specifically Catheter-Associated Urinary Tract Infections (CAUTI), a significant cause of morbidity, mortality, and financial cost to the healthcare system of between $28.4 to $33.8 billion in the United States annually.

