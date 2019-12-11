The global mixed signal SoC market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005383/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global mixed signal SoC market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mobile computing device OEMs are consistently introducing innovative technologies to encourage customers to upgrade their devices. The launch of newer versions of mobile computing devices such as smartphones and tablets makes the existing products obsolete compelling customers to frequently upgrade their devices with newer and improved versions. This leads to consistent growth of the mobile computing device market. However, the integration of advanced technologies requires multiple ICs. This has necessitated the need for mixed signal SoCs to optimize the performance of mobile computing devices. Therefore, increasing demand from the mobile computing device OEMs will drive the growth of the global mixed signal SoC market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31099

As per Technavio, the rising investments in smart cities will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Mixed Signal SoC Market: Rising Investment in Smart Cities

Growing investments in smart city projects are leading to the development of network infrastructure and accelerating the deployment of telecommunication networks and data centers. This has increased the demand for smart lighting, smart meters, smart appliances, enterprise networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment. These devices are backed with an extensive number of MCUs, PCUs, and several analog and mixed signal components. Hence, rising investments in smart cities will be a crucial factor in boosting the growth of the global mixed signal SOC market.

"Increasing demand for IoT devices and the transition toward large-diameter wafers are other factors that will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Mixed Signal SoC Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global mixed signal SoC market byapplication (consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, automotive, and others) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. The presence of numerous OEMs in the automotive, consumer electronic devices, enterprise networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment sectors is one of the major reasons for the high growth of the mixed signal system-on-chip SoC market in this region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005383/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/