ADCORE Inc.: Adcore Announces Record Ad Spend Managed During November 2019; Highlighted By 58% YoY Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / Adcore Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Adcore") (TSXV:ADCO), a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to enhance and maximize Search Engine Marketing ("SEM"), announced today a record of ad spend managed for the month of November 2019, generated from Adcore's direct advertisers in all of the major territories where Adcore operates in, including North America, Europe and Australia.

During the month of November 2019, which marks the beginning of the holiday season, direct advertisers and retail clients using the Adcore platform increased their YoY ad spend by 58%. Adcore expects that these impressive results will lead to a record 2019 fourth quarter.

According to Adobe Analytics [1], a record US $9.4 billion was spent online by the end of Cyber Monday 2019, an increase of 19.7% compared to 2018. Adcore's 58% increase in digital ad spend is x3 larger than the reported growth for the entire industry.

Adcore's Chief Executive Officer Omri Brill comments on the results "The record ad spend during the month of November 2019 by Adcore's direct advertisers is a strong signal for the entire 2019 holiday season and a very positive indicator for the company's fourth quarter results."

Mr. Brill continues "This growth in digital ad spend is supported by two underlying trends: the shift of marketing budgets from traditional offline advertising to online advertising and the growing importance of large sales events for the retail sector. Adcore is very fortunate to be strategically positioned in the center of these two major trends and capitalize on both of them."

Adcore will hold a conference call on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 at 8:30 am Eastern Time hosted by Omri Brill, Chief Executive Officer, and Yatir Sadot, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow.

Conference Call Details:

Date: December 12, 2019

Time: 8:30am EST

Email: conference@adcore.com

ABOUT ADCORE

Adore is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies. Adcore's suite of solutions empowers digital advertisers with automated solutions to enhance and maximize their Search Engine Marketing ("SEM"). Adcore's technologies are designed for in-house marketing professionals, freelancers and advertising agencies to scale their SEM activity and maximize their ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence ("AI") engine, Adcore offers a unique SEM platform. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner and Microsoft Partner.

Adcore serves hundreds of clients worldwide including: Digital Marketing Agencies, e-Commerce Businesses, Travel, Financial Technology and Gaming Companies and its strength as an agile and leading player in the industry has led to winning the largest online tender to date in Israel, a co-managed 5-year $125 million contract with the Israel Government Advertising Agency.

Established in 2006 and majority-owned by its founder and CEO, Mr. Omri Brill, the Corporation and its subsidiaries employs over thirty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia, Toronto, Ontario and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investor

