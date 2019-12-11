

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKF, DLAKY) said that Jens Bischof, currently CEO of SunExpress, will become Chief Executive officer of Eurowings, effective on 1 March 2020.



Dieter Vranckx will take over as CEO of Brussels Airlines effective 1 January 2020, succeeding Christina Foerster. The Belgian native has been Chief Financial Officer and deputy CEO of the airline's Management Board since 1 May 2018.



Patrick Staudacher, Boston Consulting Group, will join Lufthansa Group and take over the reoriented position of Lufthansa Airline CFO & Head of Business Development for the Lufthansa core brand, effective on 1 May 2020.



