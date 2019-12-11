Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.12.2019 | 16:16
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 11

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment

11 December 2019

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, has been notified that C4C SIP Trustee Limited (formerly Piccadilly SIP Trustee Limited) has acquired 13,500 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of 50p per share pursuant to the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is interested in 4,500 of the Ordinary Shares acquired for the Share Incentive Plan and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 396,536 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.57% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:


CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive
01985 201 980
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Duncan Vasey		020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAlistair Currie
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive of Capital for Colleagues plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapital for Colleagues plc
b)LEI213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 40p each


ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee
c)Price(s) and volume(s)4,500 Ordinary Shares at 50p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction11 December 2019
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJohn Lewis
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCompany Secretary of Capital for Colleagues plc
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCapital for Colleagues plc
b)LEI213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 40p each


ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee
c)Price(s) and volume(s)4,500 Ordinary Shares at 50p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
n/a (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction11 December 2019
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market
© 2019 PR Newswire