Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 603111 ISIN: US37940X1028 Ticker-Symbol: GLO 
Frankfurt
11.12.19
16:11 Uhr
156,08 Euro
-1,28
-0,81 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
155,90
156,30
16:54
155,88
156,32
16:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PAYMENTS
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC156,08-0,81 %