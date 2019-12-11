

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's 16-year-old iconic global climate change activist Greta Thunberg has won the TIME magazine's Person Of The Year Award.



The award was announced on Wednesday, the day when Thunberg addressed a UN climate change summit.



At the Madrid meeting, where many of the national delegations did not turn up, she accused world leaders of making constant attempts to find loopholes to avoid making substantial changes.



The magazine described the school girl as the most compelling voice on the most important issue facing the planet.



'Thunberg is not a leader of any political party or advocacy group. She has no access to traditional levers of influence: she's not a billionaire or a princess, a pop star or even an adult. She is an ordinary teenage girl who, in summoning the courage to speak truth to power, became the icon of a generation', it said in an article published on Wednesday.



'When you are a leader and every week you have young people demonstrating with such a message, you cannot remain neutral,' French President Emmanuel Macron told TIME.



Thunberg sparked a global youth climate action movement through her 'Fridays for Future' school strikes in 2018. Starting in August 2018, she spent her days camped out in front of the Swedish Parliament, holding a sign that read 'School Strike for Climate.'



In the 16 months since, she has addressed heads of state at the U.N., met with the Pope, sparred with President Donald Trump and inspired millions to join the global climate strike on September 20, 2019, in what was the largest climate demonstration in history.



On September 23, a group of 16 young climate change activists from different parts of the world, led by Thunberg, filed a legal complaint at the United Nations against five countries over their failure to fight global warming.



In a highly emotional speech that shook the conscience of the world at the beginning of the UN's Climate Action Summit on the same day, Thunberg criticized world leaders, telling them that they are failing in their fight against climate change.



She repeatedly fired the question 'How dare you?' at Heads of State and Government.



The next day, Thunberg was selected for the Right Livelihood Award, also known as the 'alternative Nobel Prize'.



'Climate strike,' a form of protest led by Thunberg that turned into a worldwide movement to fight climate change, was named Collins Dictionary's Word of the Year 2019 in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX