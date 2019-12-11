SpendEdge has been monitoring the global coffee bean market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of over USD 7 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 130-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Coffee Bean Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Coffee beans are experiencing extensive applications in the pharmaceutical industry because of their functionality in preventing the risks of ailments such as heart diseases, skin cancer, Alzheimer's disease, and gallbladder stones. This is serving as one of the primary spend growth drivers in the coffee bean market.

The beverage consumption trend of millennials in the US is marked with their affinity towards gourmet coffee that includes cappuccinos, lattes, and espresso. Such a consumption trend is driving spend growth in the coffee bean market in this region. The popularity of the coffee shop culture is contributing to the market's spend growth in APAC. The surge in product launches such as coffee pods and capsules is significantly driving the growth of Asia's coffee bean market.

The Top Coffee Bean Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

This report has listed the top coffee bean suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market. Insights into some of the suppliers' portfolio are given below:

Nestle SA- This coffee bean supplier is known to procure directly from farmers through its buying centers situated in the coffee-growing regions such as Batangas, Iloilo, and Cavite. This enables quality testing of coffee beans and on-the-spot payment to coffee growers. In recent times, Nestlé acquired the selling rights of Starbucks, thereby adding a premium brand to its global distribution channel.

Louis Dreyfus Co. BV- Louis Dreyfus adopts sustainability measures to help preserve and improve the quality of soil, protect biodiversity, promote animal welfare, and reduce the negative impact of the business on the environment.

Olam International Ltd- Packaging is considered a critical aspect to ensure the quality and safety of coffee beans. In this respect, Olam International features among the coffee bean suppliers who are known to use hessian sacks made from jute or sisal as they are cost-effective, durable, and easy to handle. This supplier invests in making packaging materials using bio-sourced plastic material.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Coffee bean market spend segmentation by region

Coffee bean supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for coffee bean suppliers

Coffee bean suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the coffee bean market

Coffee bean pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the coffee bean market

