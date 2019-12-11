CORT Welcomes J.T. Marcum as Vice President of Business Strategy

Furniture rental company expands leadership team to focus on innovation and customer-centric services

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, today announced that J.T. Marcum has joined the furniture rental company as Vice President of Business Strategy. Marcum will be relocating from Dallas, Texas, to CORT's headquarters in Chantilly, Virginia, where he will report directly to CORT's Chief Operating Officer Mike Davis.

"We are thrilled to have J.T. as part of the CORT leadership team," said Davis. "J.T. brings great perspective and insight during a time of rapid change in Logistics and Last Mile services. His ability to push innovative customer solutions and question the status quo are just a few reasons we hired him. He has a proven track record of success in creating and leading teams, and we look forward to leveraging his fresh thinking at CORT."

Marcum brings close to 15 years of experience in developing new business units and pursuing untapped revenue segments. Prior to joining CORT, Marcum was the Vice President of Account Management at Lineage Logistics headquartered in Novi, MI. In his new role, Marcum will focus on new adaption of CORT's current business offerings and support corporate operations strategy. By integrating CORT's warehousing, transportation, fulfillment and distribution processes with the latest innovations, Marcum aims to help these teams think about new ways of doing business to solve customers' logistics and supply chain issues.

"I am thrilled to join CORT and work with the leader in furniture rental," said Marcum. "Using our networks and capabilities as they exist today to help customers solve real business problems will be my core focus. I am excited to develop and launch new programs while reimagining existing service offerings to help CORT stay relevant and evolve as a business to meet customer demands so we can continue to lead the industry for decades to come."

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

