greenONE Holdings, Inc: Neil Fineman Named 2020 30 Best CEO's of the Year and lands the Cover of the Silicon Review Magazine

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / An Interview with Neil Fineman, greenONE Holdings Inc CEO: "We Address the Issue of Manufacturers Being Forced to Depend upon Digestion as the Standard for Getting Nutrition into the Human Body'

"Infused with vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes, it's easy to see how iDrink Nano-Nutrient Water is truly a "one-of-a-kind."

Nanotechnology refers to a broad range of tools, techniques and applications that simply involve tiny particles on a scale from 1 nanometer in size, to a few hundred nanometers in diameter. Particles of this size have some unique physicochemical and surface properties that lend themselves to novel uses. Indeed, leading advocates of nanotechnology state that it will contribute to solving some major problems we're faced with today; like ensuring a safe supply of drinking water for a growing population, replenishment of nutrition in our food supply as well as our soil; and even delivering medication safely and effectively.

In light of the foregoing, we're thrilled to present greenONE Holdings Inc.

greenONE, the creators of idrink, are a Nano-Nutrient company that developed the world's first multivitamin water, by utilizing a very unique type of nanotechnology. By encapsulating miniaturized vitamins in water clusters, a team of doctors and scientists were able to create a nutrient formula so effective that the ingredients are rapidly absorbed by the body. The resulting bio-availability enables the body to "go to work" fast; and the water encapsulation process, allows some very pungent vitamins and mineral to remain tasteless and colourless. The creators of iDrink Nano Nutrient Water call it "an IV in a bottle." greenONE is a "green company' utilizing natural plant-based vitamins, with zero taste, zero fillers; and, only produces products that are GMO and BPA free.

The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Revenue Model

greenONE Holdings Inc brands leading examples of this technology (idrink, iHydrate, iNourish, and iRecover) that were created to solve specific issues. They market these brands to consumers that are focused on "health and wellness'. The company utilizes this front-line branding to create awareness of the technology in the marketplace. Their ultimate goal is to establish relationships with other brands and manufacturers that are focused on producing more "functional' versions of their products. Facilitating those relationships to their science and manufacturing partners is greenONE's dual approach to this "one of a kind" technology.

Rewind: Taking Flight

greenONE Holdings Inc was established with the awareness of a new technology that fits perfectly with nutrition and rapid hydration in the human body. The CEO, Neil Fineman, recognized the uniqueness of a water-encapsulated, nano-technology that he foresaw for human consumption; even though it was being used for agricultural applications at the time. Neil set out to create a partnership with the scientists behind this technology, that could effectively reduce the size of nutrients ( so they could be absorbed faster), while rendering even the worst tasting nutrients (like fish oil and turmeric) tasteless. Neil believed that this "delivery system", needed to be brought to "Mainstream America' for consumers and other manufacturer. Negotiating an exclusive, world-wide beverage contract began the relationship, and necessitated the creation of a "first-of-its-kind' beverage that could not only showcase the technology but prove to consumers and manufacturers alike, the benefits of its use. The creation of idrink Nano-Nutrient Water, was the breakthrough of shrinking down numerous essential vitamins and minerals (so the body's stomach doesn't need to) and thus absorb them faster. Combine that with the ability to make all of these ingredients tasteless, odorless, and clear, and you have a potentially game-changing proposition in food and beverage; and possibly even medicine.

(Nano) Technology: That Aides greenONE Outshine Competition

This "water-based', nano technology (using water "clusters' to deliver nutrients, instead of sugar or even alcohol) gives greenONE the ability to introduce numerous products that target specific consumer issues. Products can be designed specifically for nutrition, health, hydration, pain, anxiety, sleep, concentration, and even recovery. Since the ingredients are able to be shrunk down (nano-sized) to 1-20 nano-meters (basically 1/1000 the size of a red blood cell), they now have the ability to avoid the stomach, and go directly to the cells for the first time. This means rapid absorption on a grand scale. By creating products that are both bioavailability and healthy, consumers might actually now "feel' the benefits of the beverage, while they are enjoying the taste.

Moreover, consumers are demanding "better for you' products that work much faster, use dramatically less sugar and still have a decent taste profile. They want products that help them perform better; whether it's at work or play. Since manufacturers have relied on sugar for so long to deliver nutrients, this poses a difficult proposition for most brands and manufacturers.

Neil Fineman, greenONE Holdings Inc CEO, spoke exclusively to The Silicon Review. Below is an excerpt.

What was the motivation to start the company and how did it all come together?

My motivation has always been my late father: Jerry Fineman. Jerry was the man who convinced Walt Disney and Sesame Street to license their characters onto toys. He ultimately created hundreds of great products using Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck and eventually created the best-selling toy of all time: Tickle Me Elmo. I spent my childhood listening to his philosophy on relationships and creating great products. It wasn't until I saw this technology that I was motivated to follow in his footsteps. He always said to me: "Do what you enjoy and what you're passionate about. If you follow that advice, I promise you, your work will become play." I spent most of my adult life taking companies public and funding other people's visions; but my passion, like my father's, was sports and performance. Incorporating this technology into mainstream culture calls upon everything I have learned from my father. I envision the hundreds of products we can create, that will solve real issues and empower people's lives. It has come together as I have now attracted and partnered with like-minded, hard-working people, that see this technology bringing real health and nutrition back into people's lives

What are the pain points of the industry addressed by the company?

For the last 100 years, manufacturers have been forced to depend upon digestion as the standard for getting nutrition into the human body. greenONE attacks this issue for the first time. Additionally, the industry's use of sugar to deliver nutrients and "mask" taste has been a pain point were excited to address.

Here's a brief overview of the products and services we offer:

We started by introducing iDrinkNanoNutrient Water in Las Vegas, and quickly realized that shipping water to excited tourists back in their hometowns was an expensive prospect due to its size and weight. Since small amounts of our concentrated nutrients were having impressive results on consumers, we decided to evolve to include concentrated shots, that addressed specific issues. We could cost effectively ship iHydrate, iNourish, and iRecover(which are 3 oz. shots), anywhere in the country. Products that helped with rapid hydration, "keto meal replacement', and recovery were easier realities. We even created a concentrated, daily essential nutrient, and antioxidant/immune booster, called iDrink Nano Nutrient (think a rapid absorption liquid Centrum) that could cheaply utilize Amazon. All of these ideas (including a high-end CBD line) address specific consumer needs (pain, nutrition, hydration, concentration etc.) but ultimately show manufacturers that bioavailable versions of their current lines are possible- and we can help.

Who are some of your biggest clients?

Supermarkets like Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, and Winn Dixie's are some of our biggest clients; as well as a growing number of convenience stores around the West Coast (1,000 AM/PM's are set to carry the product in October). We're excited to have consumers pulling our product off of the shelves in convenience stores and supermarkets, but we understand that new buyers only have our label and word of mouth to go on. This is why we see the importance of our brand ambassadors and centers of influence to speak directly to our consumers for now, until we can do it better. In the manufacturing industry, we first saw a lot of Biopharma companies coming at us, as they immediately understood the technology and its benefits. Now a growing number of main stream brands and manufacturers are becoming clients, and asking us to facilitate the production of "better for you' product.

Moreover, we've tested the products with both amateur and professional athletes in numerous sports. We've also conducted several university studies on the effectiveness of technology in different applications. Currently, a very large biopharma company is doing. The PK studies; we need to compare this technology's effectiveness against the effectiveness of larger well known brands.

What were the challenges that you faced initially?

Becoming an entrepreneur with a goal of changing existing marketplaces has been nothing short of crazy. Starting, funding, and stewarding this company has been the single most challenging thing I've ever attempted. The process has tested my resolve on a daily basis and forced me to look at problems from multiple angles, not just the way I saw them. Seeing this water encapsulation technology as a "next generation' delivery system for nutrients into the human body was only a starting point. What should have started as a celebration with my shareholders though, became a fight to defend our position. My first lesson was that blessings are not always seen the same way by everyone. While I was busy building excitement among my shareholders over garnering this technology, I already had suitors conspiring to steal it. When they couldn't figure out how to successfully do that, they then broke into our warehouse and stole the idrink nutrient drums we had in storage. Instead of focusing on initial expansion, we were forced to spend our time, energy, money, and focus on legally shutting down the infiltrators. Even while I was in the midst of a year-long court battle spending hundreds of thousands of dollars of my own money defending our exclusive license (and formula), we had to deal with them as they even tried to bribe some of the scientists. Finding distributors, partners, and investors after that experience, has been a pleasurable experience in comparison.

Getting approval from the FDA is a tough feat, how did you manage to get it?

We studied the guidelines and FDA requirements and realized that we needed to give them a wide berth for approval. Instead of spending millions of dollars trying to show them this technology's ability to address maladies and ailments; we decided to present it as just another process for putting nutrients in beverages. After clearing that smaller hurdle, we then set our sights on convincing the public through trial, demonstration, and referral rather than through boastful claims.

What other successful CEOs do you look up to?

As a fan of American history and the men that made America great; I am in awe of John D. Rockefeller. He not only saw a great market coming (oil), he took the risk out of the business (refining vs wildcatting), improved the product, and made it safer (lower combustion). He sold investors on it when the market was in doubt (kerosene in lamps were thought to be dangerous) by putting it in cans. He then used the railroads to get a jump on his competition and used better pricing to convince them all to sell to him. I look up to him more than others because he showed that he could adjust to bad news where others couldn't. Even when Vanderbilt fixed prices on him, Rockefeller adjusted; and created the first pipelines for gas in The US. The man even overcame electricity extinguishing kerosene through his creation of gasoline. A true master of the art of evolving!

If you had one piece of advice to someone just starting out, what would it be?

Find someone you trust and admire in business and do everything you can to work for him. If he empowers and believes in you, then you've got your start towards something special. Andrew Carnegie worked for Tom Scott and was empowered to create the first steel structures in the US. All the great leaders had a willing mentor.

Give me one word that describes you the best.

One word describes me the best: Passionate.

What is the road map ahead?

We will continue to introduce beneficial, healthy products aimed at helping consumers get more nutrition, hydrate faster, perform better, and deal with pain. We're going to concentrate on funding our science partners so that we can share this technology with other manufacturers and brands around the world. We're just one company, but teaming up with bigger partners, means we can speed up the opportunity for more consumers to experience the benefits of this new age delivery system of nutrients.

Neil Fineman, a Formidable Leader: In His Own Words

My father, Jerry Fineman, was one of the first men in the US to gain custody of his boys; well before he had made a name for himself. This forced my brother to watch over me. His toughness being five years older than me, shaped me from an early age. To be included with his friends, I was forced to compete and hold my own physically ( and mentally ) against boys that were quite older and bigger than I was. I parlayed this adaptability into being one of the first scholarship students of what is now IMG's Sports Academy for future professional athletes. I again trained with kids that were bigger, stronger, and faster than I was. I found that the adaptive and tough mentality that served me in sports, translated even better in my personal life. My father included me at a very young age in his strategic thinking in business. I was allowed, and encouraged to go to the office with him and attend his meetings and sales trips whenever I wanted to. This even led to me improving some of his products. This kind of problem-solving was far more exciting to me and was eventually the reason why I chose to attend a top scholastic college rather than a top athletic one.

I have a bachelor's degree in Economics and Finance from Emory University.

"In the manufacturing industry, we've a growing number of brands and manufacturers that are now licensing the technology, and asking us to facilitate their production of "better for you' product."

About greenONE Holdings, Inc

greenONE Holdings, Inc the creators of idrink, is a Nano nutrient company that developed the world's first multivitamin water utilizing nanotechnology. idrink is specifically formulated by a team of doctors and scientists who formulated the Nano Nutrients in idrink, so that nutrients are rapidly absorbed and are bioavailable to "go to work." greenONE is a "green company" utilizing natural plant-based vitamins, with zero taste, zero fillers; and, only produces products that are GMO and BPA free. greenONE Holdings is based out of Las Vegas, NV; Nevada Beverage (Budweiser) is its distributor. For more information visit www.idrinkbeverages.com

For Media Contact or Inquiries

idrink Beverages, Las Vegas NV

Info@idrinkbeverages.com

877-468-1144

SOURCE: greenONE Holdings, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569867/Neil-Fineman-Named-2020-30-Best-CEOs-of-the-Year-and-lands-the-Cover-of-the-Silicon-Review-Magazine