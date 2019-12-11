Miso Robotics to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / Miso Robotics, the innovative start-up building advanced intelligence into robots for restaurants and food service providers and the inventors' behind the grilling and frying sensation, Flippy, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Thursday, December 12 at 8:30 AM PST / 11:30 AM EST. CEO Buck Jordan of Miso Robotics will be presenting and meeting with investors.

In collaboration with SeedInvest (by Circle), a leading equity crowdfunding platform, and Wavemaker Labs, Miso Robotics recently opened up reservations for a new series round of equity crowdfunding - an innovative form of fundraising that allows individuals outside the traditional venture capital model an opportunity to have personal stake in groundbreaking new industries, such as artificial intelligence, automation and robotics.

Equity crowdfunding allows startups and private companies to raise money through the investment of relatively small amounts from a large number of investors. Miso is targeting to raise up to $30 million.

The food service industry is seeing a 150 percent turnover in staffing just as the food delivery market is projected to hit $365B by 2030. Addressing food preparation speed and customer expectations for quality has never been more important to remain competitive. Miso Robotics is at the crossroads of a major market opportunity, with a proven track record of success.

"It's exciting to be lined up to present Miso Robotics and our unique value proposition to a community of business leaders and investors," said Buck Jordan, CEO of Miso Robotics. "With reservations open for our equity crowdfunding round, we see LD Micro as the perfect event to promote the benefits of the equity crowdfunding model."

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Miso Robotics

Miso Robotics (misorobotics.com) is revolutionizing the restaurant and prepared food industries with innovative robotics and AI solutions. Miso was founded with a mission to leverage AI technology to help chefs cook food perfectly and consistently and enable restaurants to increase labor productivity, reduce costs and drive profitability while improving the overall dining experience. Miso employs a respected team of roboticists, engineers and industrial designers from Caltech, Cornell, MIT, Carnegie Mellon, UCLA, Olin, Harvey Mudd, Art Center, NASA, Tesla, and SpaceX.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Diane Zuniga

Phone: 909-510-0433

Email: press@misorobotics.com

Source: Miso Robotics via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569907/Miso-Robotics-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-Main-Event-XII