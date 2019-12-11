Roger Obando: Co-Founder of Cannabis Technology Company Merged in Ten-Figure Deal Releases Critically Acclaimed Book to Global Audiences

Roger Obando, Technologist, Entrepreneur and Advocate, Partners with Heisman Trophy Recipient and Presidential Nominee Event Hosts, Farechild Events, at Famed Cannabis Expo, MJBIZCON

VENICE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / Roger Obando, co-founder and former CTO of Baker Technologies, which was acquired in a ten-figure merger with TILT Holdings, launched a global release of his new book, The Highest Common Denominator, with inclusions by the renowned NFL legend and cannabis advocate and entrepreneur Marvin Washington, Ricky Williams, CEO of Real Wellness and Heisman Trophy winner, and notable names in both cannabis and entrepreneurial arenas.

"I am a minority, a cannabis consumer, and technologist," says Roger. "Reconciling those three versions of myself was only possible in this incredible and burgeoning industry, which is now fundamentally altering our society, our industries, and our health."

"The Highest Common Denominator - Elevating Your Base Self, is a testament to the power of minority leadership, building a network that enhances your net worth, and advocating for underrepresented segments of our society that have been severely disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs," says Roger. Cannabis heavy hitters and renowned advocates of minority communities have eagerly lent their words to Roger's narrative, and continue to push for fair legislation and representation in all areas of the cannabis industry.

"I know - all too well - the immense struggle of pursuing your dream, fighting baseless stereotypes, and working towards a healthy mind and body," says Marvin Washington. "To partner with Roger on creating a platform to elevate our thinking to a higher plane is a significant step in advocating for all groups to pursue their best journey."

Roger's commitment to elevating minority communities through entrepreneurialism was featured in the award-winning publication, High Times, as well as numerous other podcasts, articles, and feature pieces in technology, cannabis, and entrepreneurialism.

Alongside his friend and fellow author David Tran, iconic founder of the award-winning cannabis publication, Dope Magainze, and now the co-founder of Farechild Events, which is hosting the 2020 Democratic Presidential nominee Andrew Yang in Seattle, Roger continues to align with cannabis supporters who are pushing for fairer legislation.

Roger will be attending the famed MJBIZCON in Las Vegas from December 11-13 in partnership with Marvin Washington, David Tran, and some of the largest names in cannabis to promote The Highest Common Denominator.

Readers and advocates can visit www.rogerobando.com to learn more. The Highest Common Denominator is available at Amazon and book retailers nationwide.

Roger Obando is a serial entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in software development and consulting in both the enterprise and start-up world. His most recent venture Baker Technologies, a software platform focused exclusively on helping companies in the cannabis industry build and retain relationships with their customers, was merged into TILT Holdings in late 2018 in a large scale merger/acquisition deal, leading to his successful exit.

Prior to this, Roger spent years working with large established interactive agencies, including almost a decade working with Tier One companies in the digital media and technology spaces. He made the decision in early 2004 to enter the product space, consulting with start-up companies, transitioning to senior technology positions at Mobile Roadie and Kamino Labs. He has a B.A. in Computer Science and Visual Design from Duke University.

Obando is currently serving on Advisory Boards for several companies in the cannabis industry including Flor Americas (https://www.floramericas.com), Seed (http://www.getseed.io), and Three Wells (https://www.threewells.com) along with others currently in stealth mode.

Obando has also recently joined the Mentor Network for Mucker Capital (http://www.mucker.com), one of Southern California's most successful Venture Capital firms as a cannabis industry expert as well as started working with 4thMVMT (https://4thmvmt.com) in Los Angeles to try to help with ongoing efforts to give Social Equity applicants the best chance of success in emerging markets.

CONTACT:

Roger Obando

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rogerobando/

media@rogerobando.com

www.rogerobando.com

310-669-9512

SOURCE: Roger Obando

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/569849/Co-Founder-of-Cannabis-Technology-Company-Merged-in-Ten-Figure-Deal-Releases-Critically-Acclaimed-Book-to-Global-Audiences