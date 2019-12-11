The global ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

EPDM exhibits various properties such as fatigue resistance, hail shower resistance, resistance to ozone and harsh weather conditions, and effectivity in waterproofing. Such superior properties have increased its use as a roofing membrane in low-slope buildings. With the growing construction industry and increase in remodeling and renovation activities, the demand for EPDM roofing will increase significantly during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for bio-based feedstock will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market: Growing Demand for Bio-Based Feedstock

Players in the market are increasing the use of bio-based feedstock to manufacture EPDM rubber in order to achieve sustainability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. High prices and unreliable supply of raw materials and raw rubber have led to an increase in the use of bio-based feedstocks to manufacture EPDM rubber. Raw materials such as sugar, glycerin, and other plant-based materials are emerging as cost-effective alternatives to conventional feedstocks. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global ethyl propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market during the forecast period.

"Adoption of green roofing in the building and construction industry and the recyclability of EPDM are other factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) marketbyend-users (automotive, molded goods, building and construction, lubricant additives, plastic modification, and other end-users) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the growth of the construction and automotive industries in the region.

