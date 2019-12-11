Web Presence: National Floors Direct Now Carries Shaw SPC Core Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank & Tile Flooring

ASTORIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / National Floors Direct has become the first specialty retailer to carry Shaw SPC core waterproof Luxury Vinyl Plank & Tile flooring. Historically, National Floors Direct has prided itself on carrying only the highest quality products in order to offer its customers the best possible options. Luxury waterproof vinyl has caught the attention of specialty retailers such as National Floors Direct due to its incredible benefits and value.

One of the main reasons National Floors Direct made the decision to carry Shaw luxury waterproof vinyl is its ability to prevent moisture buildup. Unlike other types of flooring, waterproof floors trap out the moisture before it penetrates the planks. With everyday wear, you can expect to have spilled water from the shower, sink, and even leaky pipes. All of this water can penetrate the floors and create excess moisture in the home. This extra buildup causes mold and mildew to build up throughout the house.

Because waterproof vinyl does not allow spills or stains to penetrate, it's quite easy to clean. Instead of soaking into the floorboards, spills stay on the surface, which makes it a breeze to clean. This type of flooring is perfect for areas that receive a lot of foot traffic, such as kitchens or bathrooms.

People with families or pets benefit the most from this type of flooring. When people have pets, it's easy for accidents to happen. The last thing any homeowner wants is for urine or feces to penetrate the floorboards. With waterproof vinyl floors, owners can clean up accidents without having to worry about lingering stains or smells. Young children also have a tendency to spill liquids such as milk, juice, or other sticky substances. With Shaw flooring courtesy of National Floors Direct, you won't have to worry about any residue being left behind.

Aside from the obvious benefits of cleanliness and easy maintenance, this floor is also available in many different styles and colors. Because there are so many options available, it's an excellent option for anyone looking for a particular aesthetic for their home. National Floors Direct is proud to offer direct-to-consumer service.

National Floors Direct specializes in providing its customers with white-glove service, selection, and industry knowledge and expertise. They have built their reputation over the last seventy-five years. After many decades of brick and mortar operation, in 2005 they decided to revolutionalize the way customers shop for flooring. National Floors Direct has a comprehensive catalog of carpet, hardwood, laminate, and more.

