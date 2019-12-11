Regulatory News:

IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) (TASE:IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent and nutrition announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share of its common stock, payable on January 7, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 27, 2019.

