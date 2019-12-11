Golden Lake Exploration Inc.: Golden Lake Exploration Closes Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE:GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated December 3rd, 2019 the Company has closed the over subscribed non-brokered private placement. The total raised in the financing issuing 6,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $600,000.00.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.15 per Warrant Share for a 24 month period after the Closing Date. Finders' fees of $9,975.00 were paid to arm's length parties. The shares and warrants comprising the units are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring April 12th, 2020.

Golden Lake Exploration Inc. is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property.

