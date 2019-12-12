Black Tusk Resources Inc. Closes Private Placement, Settles Debt, Issues Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2019 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:TUSK)(OTC:BTKRF)(Frankfurt:ONB) announces that it has closed a private placement, completed a debt settlement arrangement and issued stock options.

The Company closed a private placement offering issuing a total of 2,166,667 flow through common shares at a price of $0.06 per share for total proceeds of $130,000.02. In connection with the offering, the Company issued 346,666 broker warrants exercisable at $0.10 for a period of two year and paid $20,800 cash.

The Company settled outstanding indebtedness of $146,895 in exchange for common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per common share.

The Company also issued 3,033,563 stock options issued with an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of two years, of which. 2,600,000 of the issued options were issued to directors and officers of the Company.

