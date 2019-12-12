

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America said that its chief executive officer Jim Lentz will retire on April 1, 2020, after 38 years with the company.



Tetsuo Ogawa, chief operating officer the company, will succeed Lentz as CEO, reporting to Didier Leroy, Toyota Motor North America Vice Chairman and president of business planning and operations, Toyota Motor Corp.



Prior to his current role as COO and operating officer, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ogawa was executive vice president and chief administrative officer, Toyota Motor North America. After joining Toyota in 1984, Ogawa's roles included deputy chief executive officer, China Region, president of Toyota Motor China Investment Company, Ltd., and serving as an expatriate from Japan at Toyota Motor Sales in Torrance, California.



