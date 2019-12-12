

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices declined at the fastest pace since April as uncertainties from Brexit and general election weighed on the property market, survey data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, or RICS, showed on Thursday.



The house price balance fell to -12 in November from -5 in October.



New buyer enquiries and sales also declined in November but expectations for property sales over the next year improved.



Whatever happens in the general election today, it is important that the new government provides reassurance both over the stewardship of the economy and the ongoing challenges around Brexit,' said RICS Chief Economist Simon Rubinsohn.



