

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Retail cannabis sales in Canada in the first year of legalization was just shy of $1 billion, but far short of analysts' estimates, according to data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada.



According to Statistics Canada, the retail non-medical cannabis market registered $907.8 million in online and retail store sales in Canada from October 2018 to September 2019. On a per capita basis, legal cannabis sales in Canada were $24 in the first year.



Deloitte had projected $4.34 billion in cannabis retail sales in Canada during the first year of legalization.



Retailers of legal cannabis have now established more than 400 brick-and-mortar cannabis stores in the country. The total number of cannabis retail stores in Canada rose to 407 in July 2019 from 217 in March 2019, an increase of 88 percent.



With more than 400 retail stores in the country, 45 percent of Canadians now live within 10 kilometers of a cannabis store, Statistics Canada noted. Reflecting the increase in store count, the average distance between Canadians and the nearest cannabis store decreased from 66 kilometers in March 2019 to 34 kilometers in July 2019.



The share of online sales from cannabis stores steadily declined from 43.4 percent in October 2018 to 5.9 percent of sales in September 2019 due to the increase in the number of physical cannabis stores. Online sales represented 13.3 percent of total sales from cannabis stores since legalization.



Ontario led retail cannabis sales at the provincial level, contributing $216.8 million to the sector from October 2018 to September 2019, followed by Alberta with sales of $195.7 million, and Quebec with sales of $194.9 million.



Alberta held top rank in store count since legalization and opened the most stores, 101, between March and July 2019 for a total of 176 cannabis stores province-wide. The number of cannabis outlets in British Columbia increased to 57 in July from 16 stores in March, representing the second highest number of cannabis outlets in the country.



StatsCan noted that cannabis is available through online retail in every province and territory, with only Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta allowing online sales via the private retail model. Nunavut is the only jurisdiction without a physical retail store.



According to the agency, the seven regions operating under private and hybrid retail models are home to 72 percent of the Canadian population and 85 percent of retail cannabis stores. The majority of private and hybrid retail models are in Western Canada.



