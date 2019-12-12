

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) said, in the phase III FeDeriCa study, investigational fixed-dose combination of Perjeta and Herceptin administered by subcutaneous injection in combination with intravenous chemotherapy, resulted in non-inferior levels of Perjeta in the blood and comparable efficacy and safety to standard IV infusions of Perjeta plus Herceptin and chemotherapy in eligible people with HER2-positive early breast cancer.



Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer, said: 'This is the first time that we have brought together two of our targeted antibodies as a single subcutaneous injection that can be administered in just minutes.'



