Donnerstag, 12.12.2019

AB Linas Agro Group investors calendar for the 2020

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2020:

February 28, 2020
Interim half-year unaudited report for FY 2019/2020

May 29,2020
Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2019/2020.

August 31,2020
Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2019/2020.

Week 41 (Oct 5-9,2020)
Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Week 44 (Oct 26-30, 2020)
Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and FY 2019/2020 Annual audited report.

November 30,2020
Interim unaudited report for 3 months of FY 2020/2021.


The person authorized to provide additional information:

Finance Director
Tomas Tumenas
Mob. +370 682 366 16
Email t.tumenas@linasagro.lt

