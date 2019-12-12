AB Linas Agro Group investors calendar for the 2020

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2020:





February 28, 2020

Interim half-year unaudited report for FY 2019/2020

May 29,2020

Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2019/2020.

August 31,2020

Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2019/2020.

Week 41 (Oct 5-9,2020)

Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Week 44 (Oct 26-30, 2020)

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and FY 2019/2020 Annual audited report.

November 30,2020

Interim unaudited report for 3 months of FY 2020/2021.





The person authorized to provide additional information:

Finance Director

Tomas Tumenas

Mob. +370 682 366 16

Email t.tumenas@linasagro.lt