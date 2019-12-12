

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.30 am ET Thursday, the Federal Statistical Office is slated to release Swiss producer and import prices for November. Prices are forecast to fall 2.2 percent annually after easing 2.4 percent in October.



The franc traded mixed against its major counterparts before the data. While the franc fell against the greenback and the euro, it held steady against the pound. Against the yen, it rose.



The franc was worth 110.60 against the yen, 1.0940 against the euro, 1.2983 against the pound and 0.9821 against the greenback at 2:25 am ET.



