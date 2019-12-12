

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) announced, for 2019, it expects underlying trading profit to be around 120 million pounds compared to 93 million pounds, last year. This corresponds to a reported growth of around 30 percent (25 percent at constant currency).



For 2019, the Group anticipates revenue of 3.2 billion pounds compared to 2.8 billion pounds, prior year. Reported growth will be around 14 percent (12 percent at constant currency). The organic growth will be approximately 7 percent, comprising 4 percent reported for the first half, and around 10 percent in the second half.



For fiscal 2020, Serco expects underlying trading profit to be around 145 million pounds, a growth of about 20 percent, and includes an assumed currency headwind of 3-4 million pounds. Revenue is expected to be 3.4-3.5 billion pounds, a total growth of 7-8 percent. This corresponds to an organic growth of around 4 percent.



Rupert Soames, Serco Group Chief Executive, said: 'The results that we expect to report for 2019 will represent the second successive year of strong growth in revenue and profits, while our positive outlook for 2020 means that we expect to double our underlying trading profit from the 69 million pounds achieved in 2017 to the 145 million pounds we plan to deliver in 2020.'



Serco will be in a closed period between 1 January 2020 and publication of the results for the 2019 financial year on 26 February 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX