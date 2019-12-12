Anzeige
Riksgälden: Terms for switches to inflation-linked bond SGB IL 3114

The Swedish National Debt Office introduces a new inflation-linked bond - SGB IL 3114 X% 1 Jun 30 - in February 2020. The auction details and the coupon will be published on Thursday 30 January 2020 at 16.20.

The Debt Office will issue SEK 500 million of SGB IL 3114 in a first auction on 6 February 2020. Thereafter switches to the new bond will be offered to quickly build up volume. The switches will be made price risk neutral1 as well as cash neutral2.

Switch auctions
Fri 7 Feb

Risk neutral		Mon 10 Feb

Risk neutral		Tue 11 Feb

Cash neutral
SNDO sells bond311431143114
SNDO sells amount (SEK mn) 32 0001 0002 000
SNDO buys bond310431123104
SNDO buys amount (SEK mn)1 5001 6001 200
Time for yield on buy-back bond10.4510.4510.45
Time for auction cut-off11.0011.0011.00
Time for auction result11.0311.0311.03

The new bond was announced in the publication Central Government Borrowing - Forecast and Analysis 2019:3 on 23 October 2019.

The buy-back yield on the bond will be published at 10.45 on our website riksgalden.se/borrowingon the day of the auction.

Bids must be placed before 11.00 on the day of the auction. The results will be published at 11.03 or somewhat later. Bidding is only possible by primary dealers.

Contact:
Anna Sjulander, Head of Funding, +46 (0)8 613 47 77
Magdalena Belin, Head of Analysis, +46 (0)8 613 52 28

1 The market value of the purchase and sale volume multiplied by the modified duration of each respective bond shall be equal.

2 The market value of purchase and sales volume of each bond shall be equal.

3 The stated nominal volume of the buy-back loan is an approximation calculated on the basis of today's yields.

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)