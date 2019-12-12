

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electra Private Equity plc (ELTA.L) reported total pretax profit of 32 million pounds for the full year ended 30 September 2019 compared to a loss of 52 million pounds, previous year. Total profit per share was 83.72 pence compared to a loss of 131.01 pence.



On revenue basis, full year pretax loss was 6 million pounds compared to a loss of 28 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 15.48 pence compared to a loss of 63.08 pence.



Full year investment income was 1 million pounds compared to 7 million pounds, last year.



Net asset value at 30 September 2019 was 210.0 million pounds or 548.4 pence per share.



The Group announced that it will pay a further special dividend of 31 pence per share on 24 January 2020 to shareholders on the register at close on 27 December 2019. In light of the special dividend, the Board has elected not to declare ordinary dividends for the year ended 30 September 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX