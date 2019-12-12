Nordic Enterprises Seek to Improve Employee Experience through Digital Workplace Technologies

ISG Provider Lens report finds Nordic companies looking to retain workers through a better workplace technology environment

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprises in the Nordic countries are embracing digital workplace initiatives as a way to give employees a better work-life balance, flexible hours and the ability to work from many locations, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Digital Workplace of the Future Report for the Nordics finds enterprises in the region looking for vendors that can help them set up a digital workplace that includes a comprehensive set of platforms, tools, devices and applications that allows employees to work at any time, from anywhere.

The report notes that employees in the Nordic region are demanding these new technologies. "With the increase of easy-to-use technology tools in their personal lives, employees expect a similar experience in their work environments," said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "A workplace full of legacy technology can lead to a significant increase in employee attrition and low levels of worker satisfaction."

Enterprises in the Nordic region are looking for consulting services to help them with workplace transformation and they want providers that bring in best industry practices, proven solutions and domain expertise, the report says.

The report also finds Nordic companies increasingly looking at automation to reduce employee intervention in low-level repetitive tasks. They are adopting artificial intelligence and related technologies to reduce service times and free employees to focus on higher-level work. In many cases, companies have a talent shortage and are counting on outside experts to help with their automation and AI needs. Nordic companies often need support to integrate and manage automation tools.

Nordic enterprises are also looking at automation and AI to drive their so-called "shift left" initiatives to find and fix defects early in the technology development process. Companies are embracing proactive monitoring of systems, devices and applications to enable predictive analytics and faster incident management.

Meanwhile, employee self-help and self-service features are gaining traction as employees are becoming more comfortable with resolving issues on their own, the report says. Nordic enterprises are increasingly deploying AI-based virtual agents to provide human-like support to employees.

The report also notes that digital workplace transformation initiatives are moving beyond the IT departments at Nordic companies and are involving business functions such as human resources, finance, sales and marketing. Workplace transformation projects that are synchronized with business objectives can lead to better collaboration, the report says.

Finally, the report suggests that Nordic enterprises are reevaluating their outsourcing strategies and looking at multivendor contracts as they consider investing in new workplace technologies. They are embracing multisource services to get access to a larger talent pool for intelligent automation and robotic process automation and to gain more leverage when negotiating with providers.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Digital Workplace of the Future Report for the Nordics evaluates the capabilities of 21 providers across three quadrants: Digital Workplace Consulting Services, Managed Services - Workplace Support and Managed Services - Mobility Support.

The report names Capgemini, Fujitsu, IBM and TCS as leaders in all three quadrants and Accenture, HCL and Wipro as leaders in two. Atos is named a leader in one quadrant.

The 2019 ISG Provider Lens Digital Workplace of the Future Report for the Nordics

